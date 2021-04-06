CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a Northeast Philadelphia home explosion, officials say. Philadelphia fire crews responded to an explosion on the 6300 block of Algard Street just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find fire coming from the home with the front of the home collapsed onto the front yard.

Medics transported a 61-year-old man to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A second man was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The fire was placed under control at 2:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Gas Works is on the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 