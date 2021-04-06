PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were injured after a car collided with two dirt bikes in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Eyewitness video from the Citizen App captured the huge police response on the 2300 block of North Broad Street, around 11 p.m.Body Of Pregnant Upper Darby Woman, Dianna Brice, Found In Wooded Lot In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Sources Confirm
Police say two people were taken to the hospital following that crash.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Health Officials To Discuss COVID-19 Testing Efforts In Pennsylvania
They are both in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Official: President Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date For All US Adults To April 19
No further information has been released.