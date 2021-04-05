UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby police is holding a press conference Monday to provide an update on missing 21-year-old Dianna Brice. Brice, who is three and a half months pregnant, has been missing since last Tuesday.
Police say the young woman and her boyfriend 23-year-old Justin Smith are both missing. They were last seen in his car, which was found on fire in Philadelphia.
The 2018 black Ford Fusion ended up on the corner of 59th Street and Florence Avenue. Witnesses say the driver-side door was already opened, but there was no sign of the couple.
Brice's family says they are extremely concerned. She's not only pregnant, but she also has a 4-year-old son at home that she has never gone a day without seeing or speaking to him.
