UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) –A young mother, pregnant with another little boy, has been missing for almost a week. Her boyfriend also disappeared without a trace.

Twenty-one-year-old Dianna Brice is in need of medication. Her mother says it’s a life-threatening situation.

Brice and her 23-year-old boyfriend Justin Smith have been missing since March 30. Police say they are baffled by this case because there has been no trace of either since that day.

“I’m numb I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say,” mother Betty Cellini said.

Cellini is wracked with worry over her missing daughter. Brice was last seen seven days ago with her boyfriend, Justin Smith. Both have disappeared.

“Both Dianna Brice and Justin Smith were seen leaving in Justin Smith’s 2018 black Ford Fusion,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

The Ford Fusion was found in the 1500 block of Florence Street in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood, but there was no sighting of either of them near the burned vehicle.

“Investigators have looked through hours’ worth of video and we don’t see anyone getting out of that car before, after or during the time of the fire,” Bernhardt said.

Brice is four-and-a-half months pregnant and has a life-threatening medical condition requiring medication. Both Brice and Smith are considered missing persons at this point. Police say they have had no known sightings of the two since their disappearance.

“This one has everyone perplexed. Nothing really makes sense here. The two of them just completely since, like I said, Tuesday, March 30, have gone off the radar,” Bernhardt said.

“She has a 4-year-old at home she’s four-and-a-half months pregnant. I just need her home,” Cellini said.

Cellini says her entire family is trying to help police find her daughter. Upper Darby Police say they have found no evidence of credit card or cell phone use since March 30.

Police stopped short of saying there is any foul play suspected at this time.