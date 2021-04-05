PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spotted lanternfly continues to be a significant threat to Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and small businesses, especially breweries, vineyards and nurseries. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan visited Braeloch Brewing in Kennett Square Monday to discuss eradication efforts, including federal funding for more research.
Grapes, hops and Christmas tree farms are greatly impacted.
“After the year of 2020 and the economic devastation the pandemic has caused, we need to make it as easy as possible for our small businesses to thrive and that includes thinking about the spotted lanternfly,” Rep. Houlahan said.
Researchers say the fly could cost the commonwealth $324 million annually.