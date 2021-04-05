PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia has cleared the remaining 23 schools to reopen for Phase II of the hybrid learning plan. Beginning April 26, students in grades three through five and students with complex needs in grades six to eight, whose families select the hybrid learning model, can return to the classroom.
All staff supporting grades three through eight will return to school buildings on Monday, April 12.
The twenty-three schools that have been cleared to reopen include AMY at James Martin Feltonville, Arts & Sciences MS Philadelphia Learning Academy – North, AMY Northwest MS Feltonville, Intermediate School Philadelphia, Juvenile Justice Service Center, Baldi MS, Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, Roberto Clemente MS, Warren G. Harding MS, Tilden MS, Russell H. Conwell MS, Hill-Freedman World Academy, General Louis Wagner MS, Carver Engineering & Science HS, Julia R. Masterman HS, Grover Washington Jr. MS, Crossroads Accelerated Academy Middle Years Alternative (MYA), Woodrow Wilson MS, Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park, and Penn Treaty HS.
