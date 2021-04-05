PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starting Monday, more people in Philadelphia will become eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. The city is moving into phase 1C of the vaccine rollout.

The health department is directing vaccine providers, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies to allow sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and package delivery workers to get their appointments.

City officials say there could be as many as 250,000 people.

This comes as the rest of the state — but not Philadelphia — loosened some more restrictions on Sunday. Surrounding counties can now increase indoor capacity to 75%, bar service can resume, and alcohol can be consumed without buying food, and last call is now at 11 p.m.

It’s welcome news for those in the restaurant industry.

“I kind of see the numbers and definitely have been lower especially with the winter and having the 50%, it’s just been very hard because we were only able to seat outside but now that it’s inside and we have the 75%, I think that our summer should be a pretty good season,” Audrey Kretschman of Bernie’s Restaurant said.

Philadelphia officials say they won’t be easing restrictions until April 30 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Black Doctors COVID Consortium is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philly.

For more information on vaccine eligibility and how to make an appointment, visit the CBS Philly Vaccine Guide.