Pedestrian Struck On Route 38 In Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police in New Jersey are investigating a pedestrian accident in Cherry Hill. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 38, near Longwood Avenue.Philadelphia Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility On Monday To Include More Essential Workers
Eyewitness News at the scene as police closed the roads in the area to investigate.READ MORE: 22 Additional Schools In Philadelphia School District Set To Reopen For In-Person Learning Monday
The roads have since reopened.MORE NEWS: New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands To Include Those 55+, More Essential Workers On Monday
There’s no word on the victim’s condition or if any charges were filed.