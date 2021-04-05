CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Local

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police in New Jersey are investigating a pedestrian accident in Cherry Hill. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 38, near Longwood Avenue.

Pedestrian Struck On Route 38 In Cherry Hill

READ MORE: Philadelphia Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility On Monday To Include More Essential Workers

Eyewitness News at the scene as police closed the roads in the area to investigate.

READ MORE: 22 Additional Schools In Philadelphia School District Set To Reopen For In-Person Learning Monday

The roads have since reopened.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands To Include Those 55+, More Essential Workers On Monday

There’s no word on the victim’s condition or if any charges were filed.