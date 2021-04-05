PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vaccine eligibility is expanding in the tri-state region. Beginning Monday, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Philadelphia are allowing more people to register for shots, and Eyewitness News found long lines in many locations.

Vaccine supplies have improved substantially and with that states are allowing a growing number of people to get vaccinated but, there are still different rules depending on where you live.

There was a long line at the Moorestown Mall as New Jersey expanded vaccine eligibility to all residents over the ages of 55 and a larger group of essential workers.

And the government announced distribution will be even bigger soon.

“April 19, all New Jerseyans age 16 and over will be eligible for vaccination,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “That’s about 12 days ahead of our initial target, that had been May 1, but given the trajectory we are on we believe this is the right time to put our program into higher gear.”

As vaccinations increase in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, restrictions have decreased but cases of COVID-19 continue to go up.

“There are a total of 645 reports of CDC variants of concern — 627 of these reports are the UK variant, which has been found in every county in our state,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

In Pennsylvania, vaccine appointments opened to residents in Phase 1B on Monday. Phase 1B includes people working in manufacturing, public transportation, the postal service and clergy.

The commonwealth will move to Phase 1C on April 12 and open vaccine appointments to everyone beginning April 19.

But, Philadelphia has different and more stringent regulations — with a separate vaccine rollout that’s more limited.

There were long lines of people waiting to get vaccinated at the Deliverance Church in North Philly through the Black Doctors Consortium.

Philadelphia has moved to a limited Phase 1C, offering the vaccine to certain essential workers working in sanitation, utilities, postal and delivery services, and maintenance and janitorial staff.

Starting Tuesday, vaccine appointments in Delaware will be available to everyone over the age of 16.

President Joe Biden has said vaccines will be available nationwide to everyone who wants it by May 1.