TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey is expanding COVID vaccine eligibility on Monday. Eligible groups now include additional essential workers, individuals age 55+, and individuals age 16+ with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The newly eligible also include higher education educators and staffers, along with communication support workers, including engineers and members of the media.
Workers in the following sectors are now eligible:
- Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press
- Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners
- Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers
- Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.
- Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.
- Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers
- Higher Education, including educators and support staff
- Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)
For more information about eligibility in New Jersey and to preregister for an appointment, click here.