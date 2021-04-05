CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County music producer who is Asian-American says watching anti-Asian hate crimes increase breaks his heart. He organized musicians to raise money to fight hate, and give fans a chance to win some valuable memorabilia.

Will Yip knew from the age of 12 he wanted a career in music. He also knew it wouldn’t be easy.

“No one looked like me playing music in American mainstream rock,” Yip said.

As a first-generation Chinese-American, Yip always felt the need to work five times harder than his peers to prove he belonged.

But he made it, now an acclaimed music producer and co-owner of Studio 4 Recording in Conshohocken.

“I work with very, very diverse, great people,” Yip said. “Other people are not fortunate.”

And now, it pains him to watch the escalating violence against members of the Asian community all across the country. He’s worried for his loved ones, too.

“It’s heartbreaking to call my mother. She’s 64 years old, she still lives in the Northeast,” Yip said. “I was like, ‘Mom, just be careful going out.'”

So, he’s decided to do something about it by creating a fundraiser for the AAPI Community Fund. All it took was a few calls to his famous friends.

“They responded in seconds. They’re like, ‘Will, we’ve been dying to do something here,” he said.

In just days, a few guitars turned into hundreds of items for a raffle. Grand prizes include rare memorabilia, vinyl, equipment and instruments.

Fender is sending the winners new guitars.

“I was blown away,” Yip said.

One ticket is just $10 and three tickets are $25. The fund has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

And Jay Weinberg of Slipknot is even auctioning a hand-painted snare drum on eBay as part of the fundraiser.

Yip’s brother could not be more proud of the effort.

“He was like dude, all the Grammy nominations, the Temple Hall of Fame, I’m proud of you for that, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now because you’re telling our story to the world,” Yip said. “My number one hope for the future is the safety of all people. We have to keep each other safe, and we have to stand up for one another.”

The raffle is open through Wednesday. Click here to buy tickets.