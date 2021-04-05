PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly attacking an Asian woman in Center City this weekend. Police say the man walked up to the 27-year-old woman, struck her in the face and walked away without exchanging any words.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday along North 11th Street.READ MORE: School District Of Philadelphia Clears Remaining 23 Schools To Reopen For Phase II Of Hybrid Learning Plan
The woman was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Alex White.WATCH LIVE: Upper Darby Police Give Update On Missing Pregnant Woman Dianna Brice
White, who is homeless, was arrested at 11th and Arch Streets.
He was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
There is no word if race was the motive for the attack.MORE NEWS: New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands To Include Those 55+, More Essential Workers On Monday
The incident remains under investigation.