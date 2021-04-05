(CBS) – CBS and The Academy of Country Music along with Dick Clark Productions announced today the full superstar performance lineup for the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, April 18th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand with Paramount+. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will serve as co-hosts throughout the night.

The artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Cece Winans and Chris Young.

Over 30 performances from more than 25 artists will take place from three iconic Country Music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Additional details on the exciting performances including unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments will be announced in the coming weeks.

The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff and partners involved in the ACM Awards is the number one priority. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.

Be sure to tune in on April 18th on CBS or streaming with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.