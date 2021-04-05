PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 32-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Monday evening. It happened on the 400 block of West Annsbury Street around 7 p.m.
Police say the man was shot four times in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the left arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the hip and is currently in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the hand and is also in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.