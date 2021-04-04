HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania is easing some COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sunday. If restaurants self-certify in Pennsylvania they can expand their indoor capacity to 75% and resume bar service.
Personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities, including casinos, theaters and malls are also allowed 75%percent occupancy.READ MORE: 'Bring My Daughter Home': Upper Darby Mom Pleading For Safe Return Of Missing Pregnant Daughter, Dianna Brice
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel if we continue to follow safety guidance and get vaccinated,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a Tweet on Sunday.
Now in effect: Targeted restrictions lifted on restaurants and other businesses.
Gathering limits have also been expanded: Indoor = 25%, Outdoor = 50%
There's light at the end of the tunnel if we continue to follow safety guidance and get vaccinated.
ℹ️ https://t.co/S7aitZoiVH pic.twitter.com/fmTUGrtTK3
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 4, 2021READ MORE: Car Slams Into House In Wilmington
Occupancy limits for indoor events increase to 25% and occupancy limits for outdoor events increase to 50%.
The easing of restrictions will not apply in Philadelphia. Dr. Tom Farley said last month the city will not follow the state’s new restrictions due to the increases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates.
“We believe that those changes, if we adopt them here in Philadelphia could further increase rates,” Farley said.
Due to increasing case and hospital rates, @DrTomFarley states that the city will not follow the state’s new restrictions that are effective April 4th.
"We believe that those changes, if we adopt them here in Philadelphia could further increase rates." https://t.co/f8wLya7XGd
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) March 25, 2021MORE NEWS: Some Churches Across Philadelphia-Area Celebrate Easter Sunday In-Person With Some Pandemic Restrictions Still In Place