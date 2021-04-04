HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania is easing some COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sunday. If restaurants self-certify in Pennsylvania they can expand their indoor capacity to 75% and resume bar service.

Personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities, including casinos, theaters and malls are also allowed 75%percent occupancy.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel if we continue to follow safety guidance and get vaccinated,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a Tweet on Sunday.

Now in effect: Targeted restrictions lifted on restaurants and other businesses. Gathering limits have also been expanded: Indoor = 25%, Outdoor = 50% There's light at the end of the tunnel if we continue to follow safety guidance and get vaccinated. ℹ️ https://t.co/S7aitZoiVH pic.twitter.com/fmTUGrtTK3 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 4, 2021 READ MORE: Car Slams Into House In Wilmington

Occupancy limits for indoor events increase to 25% and occupancy limits for outdoor events increase to 50%.

The easing of restrictions will not apply in Philadelphia. Dr. Tom Farley said last month the city will not follow the state’s new restrictions due to the increases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates.

“We believe that those changes, if we adopt them here in Philadelphia could further increase rates,” Farley said.