Man, Leopold McKoy, Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Parking Lot Of Cherry Hill Apartment Complex

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Cherry Hill. Police say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Abbey Road, off Marlkress Road.
When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot of the Sergi Farms apartment complex. He had been shot a number of times.
Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Leopold McKoy from Bear, Delaware.
No word yet on any arrests.