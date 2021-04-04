CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers can expect lane closures along Route 422 this week due to construction in Montgomery and Chester counties. The lane closures will take effect tomorrow and run through Friday.

A lane closure on Route 422 is scheduled between Park Road and Township Line Road and at the Limerick and Sanatoga interchanges.

Lane closures are also expected between the Trooper Road and Oaks interchanges and between Grosstown Road and Hanover Street.

