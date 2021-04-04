ERMA, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Cape May County. Lower Township police say the toddler died after falling into a septic tank in Erma on Saturday night.
It happened at the Sun Outdoors Campground on the 600 block of Route 9, just before 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the unresponsive 3-year-old girl. Police say she had been pulled out of the sewage septic tank after accidentally falling in.
She was rushed to Cape Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The cause and manner of death are pending the final autopsy report.
Authorities say the preliminary investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play.
The incident remains under investigation.