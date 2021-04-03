PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Police said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 57th Street and Hazel Avenue.

Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in his lower left leg.

A 53-year-old man was also shot in his lower left leg, police said.

The third victim is a woman in her 30s. She was shot in the right cheek, police said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Elsewhere in the city on Saturday, a double shooting in Mantua put two men in the hospital.

Police said the incident happened around 11:35 a.m. on the 3800 block of Parrish Street.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, right arm and right thigh.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest, right shoulder and right leg, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Authorities said there are no arrests in either shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.