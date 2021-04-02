KINGSTON, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf will discuss the successful Teacher Vaccine Initiative on Friday. Wolf will be joined by teachers and other educators at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit to provide an update on the initiative to vaccinate more than 100,000 pre-k to 12th-grade teachers and school staff across Pennsylvania.
The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf to Discuss Vaccinations of Teachers and School Staff
- When: Friday, April 2, 2021
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.