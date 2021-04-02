PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The estate of Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot and killed by Philadelphia Police last year, has sued two police officers. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages for assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

It names two officers — Thomas Munz and Sean Matarazzo. They have been identified by the department as the officers involved in the fatal confrontation on Oct. 26.

The city is not named in the suit. The attorney for the family said they do not feel that the city has done enough in the wake of the shooting.

“There was a lot of kumbaya when this first took place, a lot of people suggesting that they were very sorry, this shouldn’t have happened, a lot of political figures saying there was some atonement that needed to happen by the city, but I’m going to be honest with you. Up to this point that hasn’t happened,” family attorney Shaka Johnson said.

The family has called on the police department to, among other things, have officers go through additional training.

Police say Wallace Jr. walked toward the officers while holding a knife and refused to drop it. He was shot 14 times and neither officer was carrying a taser, officials say.