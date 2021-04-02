TRENTON, N.J (CBS) – New Jersey has loosened more restrictions. Effective at 6 a.m. Friday, outdoor gatherings can expand to a 200 person limit. That’s up from 50.
The indoor gathering limit is being kept at 25.
"General indoor gathering limits will remain at 25 people. The reason we are increasing the outdoor limit is that as the weather gets warmer, we are urging everyone to engage in social activities outside whenever possible," Murphy said.
Gov. Phil Murphy is also doubling the capacity for seating at large indoor venues to 20% up from 10%.
Large outdoor venues also double to 30% from 15%.