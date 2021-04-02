PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Good news! A missing West Philadelphia 8-year-old girl has been found safe at a family member’s house, Philadelphia police confirm. Officers and family spent Friday morning searching for the girl after police say she ran out of her home on the 4800 block of Olive Street following an argument with her family around 1:30 a.m.
Police say she was last seen running eastbound on Olive Street toward 49th Street.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold Wind Chills Kick-Off Weekend
There was concern for her safety because of the cold weather.
“Family members actually told us that this 8-year-old girl has a cell phone, so of course we called that number many, many times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “We sent multiple text messages, and detectives from Southwest detectives right now are in contact with the cell phone carrier trying to track that phone, but right now we were unable to track it.”READ MORE: SEPTA To Reopen Somerset Station Monday As Official Raises Alarm About Conditions Along Market-Frankford Line
She is said to have braided hair with beads and was last wearing a blue jean jacket with fur on the collar, a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and Ugg boots. She is 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.Car Overturns In South Philadelphia Damaging Several Parked Cars
No further information has been provided.