By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Hurts is now QB1, and his new jersey number reflects it. Hurts’ switch to No. 1 was among 11 new numbers announced by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Hurts wore No. 2 in his rookie season with the Eagles. He will become just the eighth Eagle in franchise history to wear No. 1 and the first non-punter/kicker to wear it.

No. 1 became available after punter Cameron Johnston left the Birds for Houston via free agency.

Other Eagles to wear No. 1 in franchise history are Gary Anderson, Happy Feller, Tony Franklin, Johnston, Mat McBriar, Nick Mike-Mayer, and Cody Parkey.

Here is the full list of new jersey numbers announced by the Eagles:

Hurts, No. 1

WR Khalil Tate, No. 6

QB Joe Flacco, No. 7

P Arryn Siposs, No. 8

WR Quez Watkins, No. 16

S Andrew Adams, No. 21

S Anthony Harris, No. 28

CB Craig James, No. 31

CB Shakial Taylor, No. 36

TE Tyree Jackson, No. 80

DT Javon Hargrave, No. 97