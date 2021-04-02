PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Hurts is now QB1, and his new jersey number reflects it. Hurts’ switch to No. 1 was among 11 new numbers announced by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
Hurts wore No. 2 in his rookie season with the Eagles. He will become just the eighth Eagle in franchise history to wear No. 1 and the first non-punter/kicker to wear it.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: All Teachers In Commonwealth Who Wanted Vaccine Now Have One, Gov. Wolf Says
New season, new numbers.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/O6pLRYoOMS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 2, 2021
No. 1 became available after punter Cameron Johnston left the Birds for Houston via free agency.
Other Eagles to wear No. 1 in franchise history are Gary Anderson, Happy Feller, Tony Franklin, Johnston, Mat McBriar, Nick Mike-Mayer, and Cody Parkey.
Here is the full list of new jersey numbers announced by the Eagles:
Hurts, No. 1
WR Khalil Tate, No. 6READ MORE: Churches Throughout Philadelphia Region Prepare For Easter Sunday Services
QB Joe Flacco, No. 7
P Arryn Siposs, No. 8
WR Quez Watkins, No. 16
S Andrew Adams, No. 21
S Anthony Harris, No. 28
CB Craig James, No. 31
CB Shakial Taylor, No. 36
TE Tyree Jackson, No. 80MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle Darby House Fire
DT Javon Hargrave, No. 97