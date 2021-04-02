KINGSTON, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf says all Pennsylvania teachers who wanted a vaccine have now had one. There have been 112,000 teachers and school staff vaccinated in the last three weeks.
"To have all of them vaccinated by the middle of April, we actually achieved that by Wednesday, this past Wednesday. Two weeks early," Wolf said. "It's a real tribute to everybody who worked on this process."
Wolf said it's an important step to get schools back open.
The educators and staff received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
It is unknown how many eligible school employees chose not to receive the vaccine.