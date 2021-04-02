PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Concrete Cowboy,” filmed in North Philadelphia, is out today and now streaming. It stars veteran actor Idris Elba.
Eyewitness News found him in August 2019 while filming the project on location.READ MORE: Three More Victims Accuse Delaware County Chiropractor Of Indecent Touching During Treatments
Many probably never realized it, but there’s a cowboy history in North Philly involving horses.
Local moviemaker Ricky Staub has a film company based there. He researched the story and was thrilled Elba wanted to be in the movie.READ MORE: Delaware Senate Approves Democratic Proposal To Outlaw High-Capacity Magazines, Gun Safety Bills
“It ended up being a really beautiful conversation where I got to express the way I wanted to make the film, involving the community, him learning about my company and history in the city there,” Staub said.
You can see “Concrete Cowboy” on Netflix right now.MORE NEWS: Delivery Truck Crashes Into Tria Cafe Outdoor Dining Pod In Rittenhouse Square
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE UKEE WASHINGTON’S FULL PREVIEW