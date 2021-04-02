GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – Churches throughout the Philadelphia region are preparing for Easter Sunday services. At Valley Point Church in Glen Mills, Lead Pastor Eric Koehler spoke about the changes for his congregation.Firefighters Battle Darby House Fire
This Easter is much different than last year at the onset of the pandemic.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf To Provide Update On Teacher Vaccine Initiative In Pennsylvania
“Our church didn’t meet in person last year. We were online and that worked well but this Easter we get to meet in person and I can’t wait to see our crowd and to see everyone gather, ” Koehler said. “There will be a lot of joy in the place this year just because we get to be together.”MORE NEWS: Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Unmasked And Indoors For Easter, CDC Says
This year Valley Point Church will have three services on Sunday — all with social distancing and people wearing masks.