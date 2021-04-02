BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The mass vaccination center in Burlington County is set to hit a major milestone on Friday. They are expected to surpass 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This milestone is happening 26 days after the site gave out 100,000 doses on March 7.
Officials say festivities are planned to honor the clinic staff and delight visitors
The site located in the former Lord and Taylor department store at the Moorestown Mall opened in mid-January, welcoming more than 4,000 recipients each day.