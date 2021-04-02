ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Business owners on the Atlantic City boardwalk are demanding more police protection after a man died following a robbery attempt. Members of the Merchant Association protested on the boardwalk Friday.
A 66-year-old store owner collapsed on Thursday after police say a 12-year-old boy with a knife and a 14-year-old girl attempted to rob his shop.
Police arrested the juveniles, who are now facing charges.
At the scene, Mahmood Ansari collapsed. He died a short time later at the hospital.
Atlantic City Police say they will work with businesses to combat juvenile crime.