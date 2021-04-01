CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:James Smith, Local, Patrick Smith, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – DA Larry Krasner will hold a media availability to discuss the arrests of a Philadelphia Police Inspector and a Detective earlier Thursday.

The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: DA Larry Krasner will hold a media availability to discuss the arrests of a Philadelphia Police Inspector and a Detective
  • When: Thursday, April 1, 2021
  • Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.