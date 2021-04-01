BLACKWOOD, N.J.(CBS) — It’s Holy Thursday and this week’s Taste with Tori segment features some heavenly pizza on the menu of a pizza shop in Blackwood, New Jersey.

It’s a mother-daughter duo whose behind Holy Tomato and Eyewitness News has the story of how their customers have been behind them throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been said that life should never be boring and with one look around the rooms and edges of the thin crust pizzas at Holy Tomato in Blackwood, living and eating there is anything but boring.

Holy Tomato has a special touch, which includes hand crushing the tomatoes for their pizza sauce.

It’s owned by a mother-daughter duo from Oklahoma. Terri and her daughter Summer’s artistic and eclectic decor is matched by the exciting flavors of their pizzas, salads and desserts.

But they’re not just serving up excitement, they are serving hugs too, even hands-off.

While they say it’s been a weird year, it hasn’t been without love.

“It was very emotional because we were thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we gonna do? Our poor staff, like we’re gonna have to lay everybody off.’ And then slowly we had to bring everybody back in because we just kept getting such extreme support on the curbside,” Summer said.

They’re hoping that more people feel comfortable going out. They also hope that “energy and excitement come with them through the door because we miss [the customers].”

CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill says if you go to Holy Tomato be sure to try the house salad, the parma pie or the honey buffalo chicken.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.