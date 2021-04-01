PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA will reopen Somerset Station for the start of service on Monday. SEPTA closed it for two weeks to address safety issues and clean up things like human waste and discarded needles.
“Closing a station is an action of last resort, however, it was necessary to ensure we could address these critical needs and provide a safe environment for customers and employees,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “By working around the clock, crews have made tremendous progress with maintenance and repairs. We will reopen with a new security plan, and continue working with the City, community groups and other organizations on ways to connect members of the vulnerable population with the resources that they need.”
Yesterday at Somerset Station – #SEPTA crews removed elevator thresholds, completed all electrical work, made more stair repairs, poured concrete, and [continued] to paint platforms and crossovers. #ISEPTAPHILLY #werideon pic.twitter.com/PzqyUExFlR
— ISEPTAPHILLY 😷 (@SEPTAPHILLY) March 31, 2021
SEPTA will replicate the same program at Allegheny Station where there are similar problems.
Also, SEPTA says 60 security guards will be added along the Market-Frankford Line.