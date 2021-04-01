PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is moving to Phase 1C in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The city is first prioritizing these four groups: sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and delivery workers.
Anyone in those groups can make an appointment start Monday.
The city says other groups in 1C, like those in high education, construction and the press, will be eligible later this month.
Health officials reported 482 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the citywide total to 124,508. There were also 12 more coronavirus-related deaths in the city.
For more information on if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine visit CBSPhilly.com’s COVID-19 Vaccine guide.