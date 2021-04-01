Man Dead, Woman Seriously Injured After Fire Tears Through Home In Franklinville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A house fire in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood has left a man dead and a woman fighting for her life. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of West Tioga Street.Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Lasts At Least Six Months, Protects Against Variants
Firefighters found a 60-year-old man inside of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medics rushed a 78-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.