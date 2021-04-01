PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced criminal charges against two Philadelphia Police Department officials for their roles in an off-duty vehicle pursuit and assault of a 27-year-old man with Asperger syndrome, a form of autism, last summer. Philadelphia Police Department Inspector James Smith, 52, and former Detective Patrick Smith, 53, were both charged with simple assault, conspiracy, and recklessly endangering another person.

Detective Smith retired from the department on Sept. 3. The defendants are brothers.

Officials say the victim was chased on foot by the two men in a car before stopping in a shopping center parking lot at Fairdale Road and Knights Road just after midnight on August 19, 2020 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Inspector Smith and former Detective Smith, who were both off duty at the time, reportedly identified themselves as “Town Watch.” They also allegedly charged the victim on foot, grabbed him, pushed him and slammed him into a wall forcing him to the ground which caused injuries including a black eye and abrasions on the back of his head, elbows, and knees.

Prior to the physical assault, officials say the complainant called his mother while he was out of breath and running. The mother says she heard a voice say “hold his legs” before the call abruptly ended.

She used a cell phone app to track her son’s location to the shopping center parking lot. The victim’s father arrived to the scene and the defendants again identified themselves as “Town Watch.”

Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs began an investigation into the incident on Aug. 21.

“Following a Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs investigation of this incident, two high-ranking officers were arrested and criminally charged today. The allegations here involve vigilantism and brutality against civilians, which cannot be tolerated in the City of Philadelphia,” District Attorney Krasner said. “It is truly disturbing that the victim, who has Asperger syndrome, may have struggled to communicate his distress and fear. Additionally, the defendants’ claims at the time that they were members of a ‘town watch,’ that the victim was involved in thefts from vehicles in the area, or that the victim’s injuries were caused by a trip and fall were not corroborated by investigation. This remains an active investigation, and as with all criminal investigations at this stage, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

