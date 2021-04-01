PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been 550 days since fans watched the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Thanks to some new COVID guidelines, more than 8,000 made their way through the gates for opening day.
He arrived in this swaggy bomber jacket.
Clocking in. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/JD2AY0PHRR
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 1, 2021
Harper later wore these outrageous Phillie Phanatic cleats during warm-ups.
Would you cop? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CpNzHrVW46
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 1, 2021
Unfortunately, he switched to more traditional cleats for the game.