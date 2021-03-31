CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia 76ers may have lost on Tuesday night but one player still has a big fan in a 94-year-old grandmother! Twitter user Lili Gu posted photos earlier this month of her grandma jotting down her favorite players from each NBA team.

Her favorite Sixer is Danny Green.

So, the three-time NBA champ delivered off the court.

What a reaction!

“Danny Green shooting from the corner and into our hearts. ty @DGreen_14!!!” Gu said on Twitter.

After she settled down, grandma went on to praise Green for his clutch three-pointer last week against the Lakers.

Green retweeted the video with a few heart emojis.