HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials will provide a COVID-19 vaccination update on Wednesday. Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will be joined by members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for a briefing.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Health Acting Secretary Beam and members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will provide a COVID-19 vaccination update in Pennsylvania.
- When: Wednesday, March 31, 202
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
