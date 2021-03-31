TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)– Police in Tinicum Township are asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a man found on the bank of the Delaware River earlier this week. Police say the body appears to be a white or Hispanic man with distinctive tattoos.
The tattoos are described as "NP" on his left hand, "eb" on his left ring finger, a skull with a crown on the left forearm, "Ebony" on the right hand and "ea" on the right wrist.
Police located the body on March 29 around 7 p.m. on Hog Island Road along the bank of the Delaware River.
The man was wearing black jeans and a gray hooded sweat shirt.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man should contact police at 610-521-3830.