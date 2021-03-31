PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police hope new video will help their investigation into a shooting that injured seven people last Friday. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. outside Golf & Social in Fishtown.
Police released surveillance video on Wednesday.
Investigators say two suspects fired into a group of people — 7 were shot.
Police say this stemmed from an altercation inside the club.
Police say this stemmed from an altercation inside the club.

Following the shooting, the city closed the club for not adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Philadelphia Police.