Philadelphia Police: 2 Teens Shot Near Happy Hollow Recreation Center In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire near a recreation center in Germantown sent two teenagers to the hospital on Tuesday night. Philadelphia police are now searching for the gunmen.

Police say a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were shot on a trail near the 4900 block of Pulaski Avenue and the Happy Hollow Recreation Center in Germantown, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear where they were going or where they were coming from at the time of the shooting.

The gunmen fired at least nine times.

Police say the girl was shot in the back of the neck and the boy was shot in the arm.

Police got multiple 911 calls from people who heard all the gunshots and officers rushed those teens to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe they’re looking for two gunmen. They say two males wearing masks were last seen running west on that very same path where the shooting happened.

The victims are both in stable condition.

Police say they’re lucky to be alive.

“They’re both very lucky for nine shots to be fired and they’re both in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small “We don’t have a motive for this shooting at this time. We don’t know if it was a robbery or what the motive was. We’re not sure at this time.”

There are cameras at that nearby playground. The shooting happened just about a block away.

Police are hoping those cameras captured a better view of the suspects.

Meantime, Mayor Jim Kenney is once again weighing in frustrated with the non-stop gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.

“There are too many guns in our society and too many guns in Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia. We’re going to struggle with and continue to struggle with this problem as long as you can get a gun in Pennsylvania faster than you can get a driver’s license,” Kenney said.

Mayor Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will likely address the shooting later Wednesday at their press conference updating the public about what’s being done about all this gun violence in the city of Philadelphia. That press conference starts at 1 p.m.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.