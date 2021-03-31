(CBS Local)- The Final Four is set and CBS Sports Network has a full weekend of coverage set to get college basketball fans ready for the semifinals and national championship game. The coverage begins on Friday, April 2 and wrapping up in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 6 with an encore showing of the national championship game.

Starting Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET, the network will have exclusive live coverage of the men’s Final Four team practices from inside Lucas Oil Stadium as part of NCAA March Madness 360. As part of the Friday coverage, the 2021 Naismith Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year awards will be handed out live. The coverage of practice and the awards announcement will be followed on Friday night by a special episode of We Need To Talk airing at 7 p.m. with hosts Tina Cervasio, Sara Kustok, Lisa Leslie and Summer Sanders breaking down the men’s Final Four, highlighting the women’s tournament and discussing the inequities in college sports.

On Saturday, April 3, another edition of NCAA March Madness 360 will air from 12-2 p.m. ET including the live announcement of the winners of the 2021 Naismith Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year. After the final buzzer sounds on each of the national semifinals, the network will air NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown from 11p.m.-midnight with analysis, highlights and commentary on the day’s action. That will be followed up by encore airings of both semifinals games.

On Sunday, April 4, March Madness 360 returns from 1-3 p.m. followed by another edition of Bracket Breakdown from 3-4 p.m. Then on Monday, April 5, the network will get fans ready for the national championship game with March Madness 360 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and then a full breakdown of the game starting at midnight with Bracket Breadown.

The full schedule of programming for the weekend can be found below. All times Eastern.

Friday, April 2

11:00 AM-3:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360 (FINAL FOUR PRACTICES)

7:00-8:00 PM – WE NEED TO TALK

Saturday, April 3

12:30-2:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

11:00-12:00 MIDNIGHT – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

12:00 MIDNIGHT-2:00 AM – TOURNAMENT REBOUND – NATIONAL SEMIFINAL

2:00-4:00 AM – TOURNAMENT REBOUND – NATIONAL SEMIFINAL

Sunday, April 4

1:00-3:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

3:00-4:00 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

Monday, April 5

6:30-8:30 PM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS 360

12:00 MIDNIGHT-1:00 AM – NCAA MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BREAKDOWN

1:00-3:00 AM – TOURNAMENT REBOUND – CHAMPIONSHIP GAME