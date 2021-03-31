PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rain is still on track to arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to arrive around 2 p.m. and quickly overspread into the region’s eastern neighborhoods shortly after.

Precipitation starts light but will quickly pick up late afternoon and into the evening.

The threat for thunderstorms has increased in the last 24 hours in particular for areas south of Philadelphia.

The state of Delaware, Salem, Cumberland and Cape May Counties in New Jersey have a marginal risk for strong thunderstorms this evening.

Any given storm can produce strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Periods of steady rain will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

A dramatic temperature drop will occur early Thursday morning from near 60 to near 40 degrees in just a matter of several hours.

This comes as cold, Canadian air rushes in behind the system. Snow may mix with the rain or transition to a brief period of all snow in the Poconos Thursday morning.

At this time, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Rainfall totals will range between .5-1″ up to 2″ are possible for neighborhoods south of the city given the threat for thunderstorms.

Gusty winds will accompany the dramatic temperature plunge and the strong northwesterly wind flow may usher in a few flurries or a spotty snow shower late in the day Thursday, particularly north and west of the city.

A secondary reinforcing shot of cold, arctic air arrives Thursday night and by Friday morning lows may fall into record territory — in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday will feature abundant sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to break into the mid 40s.

Temperatures turn-around for Easter weekend.

Saturday looks sunny and seasonable by Easter Sunday afternoon highs will climb into the mid 60s.

The tranquil weather pattern is expected to continue into early next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast.