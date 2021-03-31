CAMDEN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A dance party that’s open to everyone regardless of ability breaks out every Monday night on Zoom. Camden County picks up the tab to hire professional dance instructor Jean Anne Principato who started “Look Who’s Dancing,” along with her sister Helene Lynch.

“It’s invigorating,” Jean Anne says. “It’s one of the best things I do all week.”

The sisters, who are both nurses, used to be able to hold their classes in person. When the pandemic hit, they shifted the class to Zoom. Now, they can host from their own homes.

“We work on like range of motion, get them to move their arms, knees up, legs up, core,” Jean Anne said.

Even before Zoom, the program was one of the most popular Camden County programs for individuals with disabilities, said director of programming Karen Weidner. They easily get 50 to 60 participants.

“Some of them have been doing this for five years,” Karen said. “They could probably teach the class on their own! They have a great time. They love dancing.”

Holding the dance class on Zoom has offered some unexpected benefits. Participants don’t have to travel, and they can concentrate more on the moves.

“Sometimes it’s their own interpretation of what I’m doing. But the whole object is, you can’t do the program wrong,” Jean Anne said.

Jean Anne said she misses the high-fives and in-person hellos, but it’s still a party every Monday night.

Click here to find out more or contact Karen Weidner at karen.weidner@camdencounty.com.