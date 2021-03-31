PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is shot dead while working on an anti-gun violence video. Now the search is on for the shooter.

“They were shooting a video regarding stopping gun violence when he himself became a victim of gun violence that cost him his life,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo talked to the victim’s grieving father today. He identified his son as Anthony Merriett Jr. He described him as a loving father of several children.

“He was a good dad. He was a good father,” Anthony Merriett Sr. said.

The victim’s family says he was taken from them too soon. It happened after he was shot dead at 19th and Page Streets in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section Monday night.

“He was shot six times. Come on, it makes no sense,” Merriett Sr. said.

Police say just before the shooting, the 55-year-old victim was inside of a home working for a video production company about the impact gun violence has on a local family.

“This production company was filming them, sending a message about stop shooting and stopping the gun violence,” Small said.

But at one point, the victim went outside to get some more equipment from a work van. That’s when police say he was shot and killed.

“We know at least four shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon,” Small said.

A neighbor says the production company was planning to pitch the documentary to Netflix.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and the motive remains unclear.

“Focus more on the prevention pieces,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Meantime, the city’s police commissioner revealed during a Philadelphia hearing on gun violence Tuesday her department is working to increase patrols, especially during summer.

“We’re just doing what we can with the resources that we have to increase our visibility,” Outlaw said.

At least 117 people have been victims of homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That’s a 30% increase compared to this same time last year.