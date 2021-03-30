PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The special committee on Gun Violence Prevention of the Council of the City of Philadelphia will hold a public hearing Tuesday to examine the gun violence impacting Philadelphia. City officials are expected to be asked a variety of questions from City Council members who will participate in the hearings.

Members of the public are also scheduled to testify about the issue of gun violence and recommend solutions to the problem during the afternoon portion of the hearing.

“I am holding this Council hearing on gun violence prevention to examine the City’s strategic plan to address gun violence, save our youth, and reduce the murder rate in Philadelphia,” Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said. “The level of gun violence we experienced in Philadelphia in 2020 and so far in 2021 is unacceptable. I will continue to highlight the issue of gun violence in our city, and to advocate for solutions, as long as this plague endures.”

City officials who are confirmed to testify on March 30 are:

District Attorney Larry Krasner – District Attorney’s Office

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw – Philadelphia Police Department (invited)

Dr. Jessica Beard, MD, MPH, FACS – Assistant Professor, Surgery (Division of Trauma & Surgical Critical Care), Temple University;

Marla Davis Bellamy JD, MGA –Director of Philadelphia CeaseFire; Director of Civic Engagement at the Center for Bioethics, Urban Health and Policy at the Katz School of Medicine, Temple University;

Aleida Garcia – Co-founder, National Homicide Justice Alliance;

Shondell Revell – Executive Director, Office of Violence Prevention

Erica Atwood – Director, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety

George D. Mosee, Jr. – Executive Director, Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, Inc. (PAAN)

Pastor Carl Day – President/Founder, Culture Changing Christians

John Solomon – Founder, Endangered Kind

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

The Special Committee will continue to hold regular hearings on crime and violence issues impacting Philadelphia in 2021.

As of March 28, 117 people have been victims of homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, a 29% increase compared to this same time last year. A total of 499 people were killed in Philadelphia in 2020.



For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.