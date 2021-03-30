HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials will provide updated guidance on school and summer camp guidance for the state on Tuesday afternoon. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Matt Stem and Department of Health COVID-19 Response Director Dr. Wendy Braund be providing the update.
The briefing will take place at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
What: Department of Education Deputy Secretary Matt Stem and Department of Health COVID-19 Response Director Dr. Wendy Braund will provide an update on school and summer camp guidance
When: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time: 3 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.