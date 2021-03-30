Violent Crash In Lower Merion Township Leaves 1 Person Critically Injured

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Lower Merion Township news

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person was seriously injured after a violent crash in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County overnight. Police say a red Kia rear-ended a SEPTA bus just before midnight Monday at Monument Road and City Avenue.

The car’s roof was torn off and the vehicle was left a mangled mess.

One person was trapped in that vehicle. Firefighters removed that person and rushed them to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.