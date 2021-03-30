Violent Crash In Lower Merion Township Leaves 1 Person Critically Injured

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person was seriously injured after a violent crash in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County overnight. Police say a red Kia rear-ended a SEPTA bus just before midnight Monday at Monument Road and City Avenue.
Commuter Alert: Overnight multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in #BalaCynwyd shuts down City Ave SB between Presidential Blvd & Monument Rd. Fire crews were able to rescue one person entrapped in the vehicle. Watch @CBSPhilly for more information. pic.twitter.com/b0MhnkcRqV
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) March 30, 2021
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.