PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania has been named among the top graduate schools in the United States. The U.S. News & World Report released the 2022 Best Graduate Schools report Tuesday.
The rankings evaluated programs across a number of specialities including business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing for students interested in furthering their education beyond college.
"Trying to decide where to go to grad school can be overwhelming under normal circumstances, let alone during a pandemic," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "Along with our articles featuring expert advice on the admissions process, the Best Graduate Schools rankings provide helpful data to make that search more manageable for prospective students."
The University of Pennsylvania was ranked among the top 20 across multiple fields, including tied for No. 1 in education, tied for No. 3 in nursing and English, tied for No. 6 in law, tied for No. 9 for social sciences and humanities doctoral and medicine, and No. 18 for engineering.
Among criminology and criminal justice programs. Penn State University ranked fifth, Temple University ranked 14th, and the University of Delaware tied for 18th.
For the full report, click here.