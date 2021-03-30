PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a suspect seen on surveillance video robbing a teenager at an ATM in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhust neighborhood. It happened on the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue on Valentine’s Day.Anthony Merriett Jr. Fatally Shot While Working On Anti-Gun Violence Video In Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood
Police say the suspect grabbed the 17-year-old girl from behind and put a gun to her head as she was making a deposit.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Police Finalizing Plans For Possibility Of Unrest Amid Derek Chauvin Trial
He took the money and ran. The teenager was not injured.MORE NEWS: Special Ceremony In Camden Recognizes High School Athlete For Accomplishments On, Off Basketball Court
If you recognize the suspect, call the police.